Teen arrested after 44-year-old woman shot in New Chicago carjacking: Porter police

PORTER, Ind. (WLS) -- A 17-year-old armed carjacking suspect led police on a chase through northwest Indiana Friday, police said.

It all began when a 44-year-old woman was shot about 7 p.m. during a carjacking in the 2900-block of DeKalb Street in New Chicago, the Lake County, Indiana Sheriff's Department said.

She was taken to a Chicago hospital with life threatening injuries.

A Porter police officer spotted the stolen Nissan Sentra traveling about 75 mph on eastbound U.S. 20, and could not stop it, police said.

The vehicle continued driving, at times reaching speeds over 120 mph, on U.S. 20 near Main Avenue in Pine Township, police said.

As the suspect attempted to negotiate a curve just east of Railroad Avenue, he lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a wooded area, police said.

The suspect was partially ejected through the windshield. After being removed from the vehicle and placed into custody, officers began assessing and treating the suspect for injuries.

He suffered minor injuries in the crash and was transported to a hospital for further evaluation.

The suspect had just been released from custody in Illinois for a similar charge of armed carjacking, police said.

He's now being held at the Lake County Juvenile Detention Center on charges of resisting law enforcement, theft of a motor vehicle, reckless driving, never receiving a license and two traffic citations.