WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Niles businesses on West Howard evacuated for gas leak

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team via WLS logo
1 hour ago
Gas leak
Gas leak
Shutterstock

NILES, Ill. (WLS) -- Several businesses in Niles were evacuated Monday afternoon for a leaking gas main.

The Niles Fire Department said an 8-inch gas main in the 6100-block of West Howard was struck and damaged by an excavator, causing the leak. The incident happened in a commercial area, and all nearby businesses were evacuated.

Nicor Gas said they were alerted to leak shortly after 3 p.m. and immediately sent crews to repair the main.

By Monday evening the repairs were underway and expected to be completed Monday night.

No injuries or illnesses were reported, according to the Niles Fire Department.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Related Topics
Niles gas leak