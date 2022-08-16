Niles businesses on West Howard evacuated for gas leak

NILES, Ill. (WLS) -- Several businesses in Niles were evacuated Monday afternoon for a leaking gas main.

The Niles Fire Department said an 8-inch gas main in the 6100-block of West Howard was struck and damaged by an excavator, causing the leak. The incident happened in a commercial area, and all nearby businesses were evacuated.

Nicor Gas said they were alerted to leak shortly after 3 p.m. and immediately sent crews to repair the main.

By Monday evening the repairs were underway and expected to be completed Monday night.

No injuries or illnesses were reported, according to the Niles Fire Department.