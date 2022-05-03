carjacking

Video shows carjacking suspect ditching car on DuSable LSD before prompting Northwestern lockdown

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Video shows carjacking suspect running from police on DuSable LSD

CHICAGO (WLS) -- New video shows a carjacking suspect who police say ditched a stolen car on DuSable Lake Shore Drive Monday afternoon.

The man ran onto Northwestern University's Chicago campus after officers boxed-in a stolen car he was allegedly driving.

Police said the man had taken the car at gunpoint about half an hour earlier in the Rogers Park neighborhood.

The incident prompted an hour-long lockdown on the university campus. Charges against the suspect are pending.
