CHICAGO (WLS) -- New video shows a carjacking suspect who police say ditched a stolen car on DuSable Lake Shore Drive Monday afternoon.
The man ran onto Northwestern University's Chicago campus after officers boxed-in a stolen car he was allegedly driving.
RELATED | Carjacking suspect arrested in Northwestern med school building basement after chase, lockdown
Police said the man had taken the car at gunpoint about half an hour earlier in the Rogers Park neighborhood.
The incident prompted an hour-long lockdown on the university campus. Charges against the suspect are pending.
Video shows carjacking suspect ditching car on DuSable LSD before prompting Northwestern lockdown
CARJACKING
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News