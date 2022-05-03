Video shows carjacking suspect ditching car on DuSable LSD before prompting Northwestern lockdown

CHICAGO (WLS) -- New video shows a carjacking suspect who police say ditched a stolen car on DuSable Lake Shore Drive Monday afternoon.The man ran onto Northwestern University's Chicago campus after officers boxed-in a stolen car he was allegedly driving.Police said the man had taken the car at gunpoint about half an hour earlier in the Rogers Park neighborhood.The incident prompted an hour-long lockdown on the university campus. Charges against the suspect are pending.