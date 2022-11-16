Oak Brook shooting investigation underway after report of person shot near hotel

Hilton Chicago/Oak Brook Hills Resort & Conference Center close to where gunshot victim reported

1 person was hospitalized after a gunshot wound victim was reported on Midwest Road, near an Oak Brook hotel, Westmont police said.

OAK BROOK, Ill. (WLS) -- Westmont police are investigating a possible Oak Brook shooting that took place Tuesday night.

Officers responded to a business in the 3500-block of Midwest Road for a person with a gunshot wound just before 9 p.m., police said.

The Hilton Chicago/Oak Brook Hills Resort & Conference Center is located within that block.

A male victim was found, and taken to Good Samaritan hospital.

He underwent surgery and was stable later Tuesday night, police said.

The DuPage County State's Attorney's Office and MERIT Forensic Investigations Unit are investigating the incident.

Police did not immediately provide any additional information about where the alleged shooting took place or what led up to it.