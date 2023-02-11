3rd suspect connected to targeted attack on elderly Oak Lawn woman in custody after TX police chase

An elderly woman suffered minor injuries after being targeted in a violent, armed home invasion in Oak Lawn, police said.

OAK LAWN, Ill. (WLS) -- The last of three suspects in an Oak Lawn home invasion is in custody after a police chase in Houston.

Police there arrested "Anthony Mitchell" of Chicago.

Investigators say he and two others broke into an elderly woman's Oak Lawn home in the 4600-block of West 105th Place last March.

Village officials said at the time that the victim answered a ring at her door and was met with a Black female wearing an orange or red coat who told her she was selling candy.

As they spoke, a Black man wearing what appeared to be a white t-shirt over a blue hoodie pulled out a gun and forced his way into the home, officials said.

The victim was held at gunpoint while a third man, also described as a Black male but without a clothing description, also came into her home. The three then ransacked the home and fled to a white Kia Optima driven by a fourth person. The Kia fled west on 105th Place toward Cicero Avenue, officials said.

Three of the suspects were caught on surveillance video.

The victim was knocked to the ground as the armed man entered her home and sustained minor injuries, according to officials.

The other two suspects are already in custody.