Shots fired nearby lead to Oak Park elementary school lockdown, village officials say

There was an Oak Park shooting near South Cuyler Avenue/Ridgeland Avenue and Garfield Street, leading to a Washington Irving School lockdown.

OAK PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- An Oak Park elementary school was locked down ahead of the holiday weekend Friday, due to a reported shooting nearby, village officials said.

Oak Park police responded to a call for shots fired near South Cuyler Avenue/Ridgeland Avenue and Garfield Street about 3:10 p.m.

Multiple callers reported hearing between six to nine rounds fired from a black SUV that drove west on Garfield, Oak Park officials said just before 4 p.m.

RELATED: North Avenue Beach, water closed after fight, shots fired, Chicago police say

No one was reported injured, but bullets were found in the area and some property was damaged.

Washington Irving School was on soft lockdown as of about 3:30 p.m.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.