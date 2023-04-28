PAWS Chicago to host Spring Adopt-a-Thon in Lincoln Park

More than two dozen of these furry friends were moved from a Tennessee shelter after tornadoes hit earlier this month.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- PAWS Chicago Lincoln Park Adoption Center is hoping to help match pets with loving homes during its annual Spring Adopt-a-Thon Friday, May 5 through Sunday, May 7.

The above video is from a previous report.

The shelter will feature rescue dogs, cats, puppies and kittens ready to be adopted into forever homes.

According to PAWS Chicago CEO Susanna Wickham, every adoption not only saves an animal's life, but it opens up room at PAWS to save another animal.

RELATED: Rescue kittens, puppies arrive at PAWS Chicago, moved from Tennessee shelter after tornadoes

Adoptions are by appointment, with walk-ins subject to availability. Prospective adopters can meet all available pets during their appointment, and staff and volunteers will help with the adoption process.

View the adoptable pets and schedule an adoption appointment at www.pawschicago.org/adopt and visit PAWS Chicago at 1997 N. Clybourn Avenue.