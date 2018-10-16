Chance the Rapper endorses Amara Enyia in Chicago mayoral election

CHICAGO (WLS) --Chance the Rapper became Chance the Endorser in Chicago's crowded race for mayor Tuesday
The musician, popular among millennials, is throwing his support behind a lesser known candidate, Amara Enyia.
Chance, whose real name is Chancelor Bennett, provides a real lift to the West Side education activist Enyia. The two exchanged a big hug as he introduced her as the person he is supporting for mayor.
"I would like to say very narcissistically if I back you, you have a chance, absolutely," Chance said. "I want to work with somebody that's about change...the one person, in my research, of this wide open race that's views align with me would obviously be candidate Amara Enyia."
Chance said too many people don't vote for who they think they should, but instead who they think could win.
"Chance and I, as evidenced by his work, and my work in the city of Chicago, have a shared vision for this city," Enyia said. "Today's announcement is just the beginning. This is not your typical flash of the pan endorsement. Today represents a commitment."
Chance set off rampant speculation that he might run himself after tweeting he has an event planned Tuesday at City Hall dealing with the race.
Chance the Rapper has been openly critical about current mayor Rahm Emanuel. In 2017, some fans even created a website calling on Chance to run for mayor.
Chance said he would be campaigning with Enyia, but when asked if he would financially support her, he said we will see.
Ironically, Chance's father Ken Bennett is co-chairman of Toni Preckwinkle's campaign for mayor.
Preckinkle said Tuesday in a statement, "When I decided to run for Mayor, one of my first calls was to Ken Bennett. Having known him since my days in City Council, I've seen first-hand his commitment to our city, his dedication to those he believes can make a difference and his drive to build the coalitions that turn ideas into reality.
I'm honored to have Ken as an advisor and chair of my campaign. Ken has served in the Harold Washington administration, helped elect Barack Obama as Senator and President, and served in the Obama White House. I'm grateful to be among those whom have benefited from Ken's incomparable experience and unfailing commitment.
Ken is a dedicated and loving husband and father who has clearly passed on his love for his city and his value in public service and advocacy. I respect his son's commitment to our city, his eagerness to engage in the issues impacting our communities and his willingness to use his platform to express his opinion."