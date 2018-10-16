CHANCE THE RAPPER

Chance the Rapper endorses Amara Enyia in Chicago mayoral election

EMBED </>More Videos

Chance the Rapper has endorsed Amara Enyia in the upcoming Chicago mayoral election.

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chance the Rapper became Chance the Endorser in Chicago's crowded race for mayor Tuesday

The musician, popular among millennials, is throwing his support behind a lesser known candidate, Amara Enyia.

Chance, whose real name is Chancelor Bennett, provides a real lift to the West Side education activist Enyia. The two exchanged a big hug as he introduced her as the person he is supporting for mayor.

"I would like to say very narcissistically if I back you, you have a chance, absolutely," Chance said. "I want to work with somebody that's about change...the one person, in my research, of this wide open race that's views align with me would obviously be candidate Amara Enyia."

EMBED More News Videos

Chance the Rapper has made an endorsement in the upcoming Chicago mayoral election.



Chance said too many people don't vote for who they think they should, but instead who they think could win.

"Chance and I, as evidenced by his work, and my work in the city of Chicago, have a shared vision for this city," Enyia said. "Today's announcement is just the beginning. This is not your typical flash of the pan endorsement. Today represents a commitment."

Chance set off rampant speculation that he might run himself after tweeting he has an event planned Tuesday at City Hall dealing with the race.

RELATED: Chance the Rapper drives Lyft undercover to raise money for CPS
EMBED More News Videos

Chance the Rapper partnered with Lyft to raise money for Chicago Public Schools, and filmed a video of him driving unsuspecting residents around the city.


Chance the Rapper has been openly critical about current mayor Rahm Emanuel. In 2017, some fans even created a website calling on Chance to run for mayor.

Chance said he would be campaigning with Enyia, but when asked if he would financially support her, he said we will see.

Ironically, Chance's father Ken Bennett is co-chairman of Toni Preckwinkle's campaign for mayor.

Preckinkle said Tuesday in a statement, "When I decided to run for Mayor, one of my first calls was to Ken Bennett. Having known him since my days in City Council, I've seen first-hand his commitment to our city, his dedication to those he believes can make a difference and his drive to build the coalitions that turn ideas into reality.

I'm honored to have Ken as an advisor and chair of my campaign. Ken has served in the Harold Washington administration, helped elect Barack Obama as Senator and President, and served in the Obama White House. I'm grateful to be among those whom have benefited from Ken's incomparable experience and unfailing commitment.

Ken is a dedicated and loving husband and father who has clearly passed on his love for his city and his value in public service and advocacy. I respect his son's commitment to our city, his eagerness to engage in the issues impacting our communities and his willingness to use his platform to express his opinion."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicschance the rapperChicago City HallelectionChicagoLoop
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Is Chance the Rapper running for Chicago mayor?
Chance the Rapper drives Lyft undercover to raise money for CPS
Chance for mayor? Online effort urges rapper to run in 2019
CHANCE THE RAPPER
Is Chance the Rapper running for Chicago mayor?
Chance the Rapper drives Lyft undercover to raise money for CPS
Chance the Rapper pledges $1 million to mental health services
Chance the Rapper stars in first movie, "Slice"
More chance the rapper
POLITICS
Vote 2018: Meet the Candidates
Ukrainian gas mogul may be close to extradition to Chicago
In new book, former Blagojevich aide recalls 'bizarre' days working for disgraced governor
Is Chance the Rapper running for Chicago mayor?
More Politics
Top Stories
Amber Alert: Missing Wis. teen may have been spotted in Miami
VIDEO: Miles-long backup on northbound I-294 near O'Hare
Man sentenced to 42 years in prison for Lincoln Square taxi driver murder
Mega Millions jackpot at $667M for winning numbers drawing tonight
Male found dead in Lindenhurst home
Amazon delivery driver caught on video peeing in front of home
FL home stands virtually untouched at heart of Michael's damage
Exotic animals, including pigs and snakes, found in hoarder's home
Show More
Teen shoots and kills dad trying to protect his mom
Son accused of stabbing mother to death for not preparing his food
Tennessee mother, 4 children killed in murder-suicide
Police: Livery driver beat man walking to synagogue, stemmed from road rage
More News