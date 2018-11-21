George Papadopoulos, a former campaign aide to Donald Trump, is scheduled to report to prison on Monday, and FBI special counsel Robert Mueller asked a judge Wednesday to ensure that he does.Last week, Papadopoulos - a Chicagoan who faces 14 days in prison in connection to lying to the FBI - asked a judge to delay his sentence.Papadopoulos's legal team has asked the judge to allow him to be free until a D.C. Circuit appeals court makes a decision in a pending case that questions the "constitutionality of the appointment of Special Counsel Robert S. Muller III," writing that "a ruling in that case may directly impact the validity" of Papadopoulos' "prosecution and conviction."Papadopoulos pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI last year about his contacts with Russians and at the time agreed to cooperate with the Mueller investigation.In September, a judge sentenced him to 14 days in prison, 12 months of supervised release, 200 hours of community service and a $9,500 fine.