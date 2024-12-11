Attorney had said Acevedo diagnosed with dementia

Former state Rep. Eddie Acevedo to testify in ex-Illinois Speaker Mike Madigan corruption trial

The judge denied a defense team request to dismiss a count against ex-Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan in his federal corruption trial.

The judge denied a defense team request to dismiss a count against ex-Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan in his federal corruption trial.

The judge denied a defense team request to dismiss a count against ex-Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan in his federal corruption trial.

The judge denied a defense team request to dismiss a count against ex-Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan in his federal corruption trial.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The judge in ex-Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan's federal corruption trial ruled former state Rep. Eddie Acevedo will testify next week.

His attorney said Acevedo has been diagnosed with dementia, and is not competent to testify.

The attorney did not provide medical records.

The judge said Wednesday he weighed Acevedo's credibility and competency and said he is required to testify.

The judge also told Acevedo that if he provides truthful testimony and answers to questions that may incriminate him, it will not be held against him.

The government has applied immunity to him.

Mike Madigan trial live updates: Former state Rep. Acevedo to testify in ex-speaker trial

He's expected to testify Monday.

Prosecutors say Acevedo, a Madigan ally, received tens of thousands of dollars from AT &T in 2017, as the utility company sought to curry favor from Madigan to get important legislation passed.

Acevedo's testimony is expected to be the prosecution's final phase in the case at the Dirksen Federal Building.

The judge denied a defense team request to dismiss a count against Madigan Tuesday.

Madigan and co-defendant Mike McClain face bribery and racketeering charges.

Related Coverage: How we got to here

Opening statements begin in former IL House Speaker Mike Madigan corruption trial

Jury selection begins this week in corruption trial of former Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan

ComEd to pay $200M in federal bribery investigation; Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan implicated in charge

House Speaker Michael Madigan polling Democratic caucus on whether he should step down

Special House committee to probe Michael Madigan bribery allegations stemming from ComEd investigation

IL House Speaker Michael Madigan continues to lose support amid ComEd investigation implications

Mike Madigan resigns as Democratic Party of Illinois chairman

Former IL House Speaker Mike Madigan indicted on charges including bribery, racketeering

Former IL House speaker Michael Madigan indicted on racketeering, bribery, more

Mike Madigan charged with crimes usually associated with Chicago mob

Michael Madigan indictment: Former House speaker pleads not guilty in federal corruption case

Former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan enters not guilty plea on all counts in federal case

All defendants found guilty on all counts in 'ComEd 4' trial surrounding ex-Speaker Mike Madigan

Jury finds Mike Madigan confidant Tim Mapes guilty in perjury case

Former Speaker Mike Madigan lawyers ask judge to dismiss 14 counts, citing recent SCOTUS ruling