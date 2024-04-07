Driver in custody after striking 2 pedestrians near River North gas station: Chicago police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A driver is in custody after striking two pedestrians near a River North gas station on Saturday afternoon, Chicago police said.

Police said the crash happened in the 200 block of West Chicago Avenue near Wells Street just before 4 p.m.

Police said a 55-year-old woman lost control of her vehicle. She struck a 29-year-old woman, who was walking on the north sidewalk, and a 58-year-old man, who was standing outside of a gas station.

The 29-year-old was transported to Northwestern Hospital in good condition, police said. The 58-year-old was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

Police said the driver was transported to Northwestern Hospital in good condition and has been treated in released. The driver is now in custody and citations are pending.