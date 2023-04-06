'The Book of Mormon' musical now playing at the Cadillac Palace Theatre for a limited time

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The "Book of Mormon" is back in Chicago for a limited time.

The award winning comedy musical is now playing at the Cadillac Palace Theatre through April 16.

The show tells a story of two missionaries trying to preach the Mormon faith to a remote Ugandan village. Sam McLellan, who plays Mormon missionary Elder Price, joined ABC7 Chicago in studio Thursday morning.

"It is funny, it'll make you laugh, it'll make you scream," McLellan said. "It's outrageous."

McLellan first saw the musical 10 years ago right here in Chicago.

"It's so crazy to be here in Chicago doing the show, doing the role that inspired me to do theatre," McLellan said.

The Book of Mormon won nine Tony Awards, including best musical, and a Grammy Award for best musical theatre album.

Tickets are on sale now, starting at $51, at Broadway In Chicago.