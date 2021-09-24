Chicago police add extra patrols at several schools after threats; south suburban man arrested

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=11041121" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Threats made on social media spark fear in students after two classmates were killed in separate shootings in the same day.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Police are increasing patrols around Simeon High School Friday after there has been social media threats.Although some of the threats have been unfounded, police said a suspect is in custody.The threats come afterin two separate shootings this week.The threats have prompted police to plan to put extra patrols at several CPS schools Friday.CPD Superintendent David Brown said the man in custody made a series of online threats of gun violence against public schools across the city including Simeon Career Academy in Chatham.Only a fraction of Simeon students showed up for school Thursday, many too scared of the threats.This comes at a very vulnerable time for the high school community after the murders of Jamari Williams and Kentrell McNeal - both 15.Police continue to ask for the public's help to find their killers.Charges are pending against the man who allegedly made the online threats.Chicago Public Schools said so far all threats have been unfounded.Meanwhile, many Simeon students said they have no one plans to come back to school until at least Monday.Waukegan High School Washngont Campus and Naperville North High School were also placed on lockdowns earlier this week over separate threats against the schools.Two students were questioned Thursday after social media posts appeared showing them at thewith what appeared to be a gun. The school was placed on a lockdown while police investigated the incident. It was determined the two students had brough a BBG gun to campus after hours and posed in pictures with it online, officials said.Police said the BB gun was recovered in a different location and was not on campus Thursday. The two were released into their parents custody but police said the incident is being forwarded to the juvenile justice center for further review.was also placed on lockdown Wednesday and the school day was canceled after reports of a bomb threat. Police searched the building with area bomb squad personnel and bomb dogs, but said no explosives were found.