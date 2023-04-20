Missing Navy sailor Waukegan: Body matching description of Seamus Gray pulled from water, police say

Investigators searched the Waukegan Harbor for missing Navy sailor Seamus Gray. He was last seen outside Ibiza bar.

Missing Navy sailor Seamus Gray last seen in March

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (WLS) -- A body and clothing matching the description of missing sailor Seamus Gray was pulled from Waukegan Harbor Wednesday night, Waukegan police said.

ComEd workers flagged down Waukegan police officers just after 7:05 p.m.

'He is my life': Mother asks for help to find Navy sailor

The workers, who had been doing routine work near Waukegan Harbor, said they saw what they believed to be a body in the water, according to police.

SEE ALSO: Investigators search Waukegan Harbor for US Navy sailor missing for over 1 week

Police pulled the body to shore, and determined the body and clothing match the description of Gray, who went missing March 18. He was last seen leaving a Waukegan bar.

Surveillance video showed Gray, dressed in red, standing outside the Ibiza Bar on Genesee Street with friends, after managers said he appeared drunk and was asked to leave.

The Lake County coroner has taken custody of the body, and an autopsy is scheduled for Thursday morning.

The video in the player above is from an earlier report.