Find the perfect gifts for dads and grads

Graduation season and Father's Day are right around the corner. Lifestyle and entertainment expert Josh McBride stopped by WCL with the perfect gift ideas for dads and grads!
Johnnie Walker Blue Label
$225
reservebar.com
Lands End Polos
Prices vary
LandsEnd.com
BakBlade 2.0
$29.95
bakblade.com
Joseph Abboud Faded Indigo Fragrance
$65
menswearhouse.com
Hydrafacial
Prices vary
hydrafacial.com
Cranium Care
$19
cranium.care
BluWinx Glasses
Starting at $98
bluwinx.com
Related Topics:
shoppinggraduationFather's Daygift ideasgiftsWindy City LIVE
shoppinggraduationFather's Daygift ideasgiftsWindy City LIVE