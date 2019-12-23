Shopping

Sam's Toy Box: Gift Guide

By Samantha Chatman
CHICAGO (WLS) -- If you're scrambling to figure out what to get your kids for the holidays you are in luck. Consumer Reporter Samantha Chatman is opening the toy box. She has the hottest toys of 2019.

Toy expert Laurie Schact has spent several months trying out thousands of toys to come up with a list.

Peppa Pig's Parade, Ballerina Dreamer among top holiday toys

Top pet toys of 2019, including Hatchimals, booty-shakin' llamas and Cubby the Curious Bear

Ride-on toys

Throwback toys

Youtube-inspired toys

STEM Toys

Toys to cut down on screen time

Tactile toys

For more information, visit www.thetoyinsider.com and follow her on Facebook, Twitter Instagram and Youtube.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingholidayconsumertoys
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Father, 3 kids reunited after car stolen with them inside on North Side: police
Man to appear in court on gun charge after 13 shot in Englewood
New Laws 2020: Illinois laws that start January 1
DNA test could confirm soon if baby is murdered mom's daughter
38 shot, 5 fatally, in Chicago over holiday weekend
California grocery store clerk shoots, kills robbery suspect
Couple turned away by hotel's 'No Kankakee guests' policy files lawsuit
Show More
Father stabbed son to death in Lake View home, prosecutors say
Man wanted for questioning in death of 49ers player's brother
Ind. conservation officials searching for person who fatally shot bald eagle
Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg to step down immediately
What to consider when choosing hotel rewards programs
More TOP STORIES News