Sam's Toy Box: Gift Guide

CHICAGO (WLS) -- If you're scrambling to figure out what to get your kids for the holidays you are in luck. Consumer Reporter Samantha Chatman is opening the toy box. She has the hottest toys of 2019.Toy expert Laurie Schact has spent several months trying out thousands of toys to come up with a list.For more information, visit www.thetoyinsider.com and follow her on Facebook Instagram Twitter and Youtube