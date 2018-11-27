WINDY CITY LIVE

Giving Tuesday: ABC7's 'Stuff the Truck' event

The "Stuff the Truck" event benefits the ABC7 Holiday Toy Drive presented by IHOP.

For "Giving Tuesday," WCL was up bright and early at the IHOP in Melrose Park to help out ABC7 meteorologist Tracy Butler at our "Stuff the Truck" event to benefit the ABC7 Holiday Toy Drive presented by IHOP.

Courtesy of Disney's "Share the Joy" campaign, we went to the Disney store on Michigan Avenue to purchase $5,000 worth of toys for Toys for Tots.

To donate, visit a participating IHOP with a new, unwrapped toy and donate it before Dec. 16. In return, you will receive a $5 coupon to use at IHOP in January.

Click here for more information and a list of participating IHOP restaurants
