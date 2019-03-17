St. Patrick's Day celebrations continue with South Side Irish Parade

The parade kicked off at noon from 103rd and Western Avenue in the Beverly neighborhood and proceeded south down Western Avenue to 115th Street.
There was also a marriage proposal. Ryan Blake proposed to his girlfriend Mary Beth Berger, who both grew up in Beverly, during the parade. She said yes.
Honor Flight Chicago was the grand marshal this year at the family-friendly event, which drew politicians.
The parade took a two-year break years ago after rowdy crowds and heavy drinking disrupted the event. When the parade came back, organizers implemented a strict no drinking policy. They still maintain a zero-tolerance policy.
The Northwest Side Irish Parade also was held Sunday, starting at North Neola Avenue and West Raven Street in the Norwood Park neighborhood.
