32nd annual AIDS Run and Walk Chicago to step off at Soldier Field Sept. 30

The AIDS Foundation Chicago presents its 32nd annual run and walk at Soldier Field Sept. 30 to help those with or vulnerable to HIV/AIDS in Illinois.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The 32nd annual AIDS Run & Walk Chicago (ARWC) presented by AIDS Foundation Chicago (AFC) kicks off Saturday, Sept. 30 at Soldier Field.

"Show up, Show Out" is this year's theme to encourage the Chicagoland community to show up and show out in their most authentic self to mobilize for equity and justice for individuals who are living with or vulnerable to HIV/AIDS in Illinois.

Funds raised through AIDS Run & Walk Chicago benefit AIDS Foundation Chicago and 25-plus community organizations that provide essential programs and services for those living with or vulnerable to HIV/AIDS or other chronic illnesses, and are actively working toward Getting to Zero, a statewide initiative to end the HIV epidemic in Illinois by 2030.

RELATED: 'Hope for Ryan White': Book introduces us to teen who contracted HIV after hemophilia procedure

"AFC works every day to create justice and change for communities in Chicagoland," said Madeline Miley, AFC's director of special events and initiatives. "We call on Chicago to show up and show out for this year's event and be loud and proud in their support of the collaborative efforts to get to zero by 2030 and push for legislation that uplifts our communities and creates more equitable opportunities for leaders on the frontlines."

AFC reinforces its commitment through the "CommunityDirect" program. More than 25 community-based organizations will receive up to 92% of the funds raised through ARWC as unrestricted funding. To-date, AFC has returned more than $300,000 to communities through the CommunityDirect program.

Learn more about the "CommunityDirect" program and this year's recipients here.

Since its inception, more than 24,500 participants have converged to get moving against HIV/AIDS, raising $6 million to battle the HIV epidemic. Mayor Brandon Johnson, Congressman Mike Quigley and other elected officials will be speaking and in attendance. This year's event sponsors include AbbVie, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois, Discover Financial Services, Fresenius Kabi, Gilead, Illinois Tool Works (ITW), Kraft-Heinz, Lime, McDonald's, U.S. Cellular, ViiV and Wendy's.

There are a variety of ways interested participants can register for this year's event, including:

In-person at Soldier Field : The traditional 5K, 10K and 5K Walk and Roll with festivities including resource booths, entertainment, free McDonald's breakfast and the return of the Oscar Meyer Wienermobile.

'At Your Own Pace, At Your Own Place' : Participants can choose to start and complete their race at a location other than Soldier Field using RunGo - a virtual smartphone app

'Stay-at-Home Supporter': Participants can register for free and fundraise (minimum of $50 required) from afar for the cause.