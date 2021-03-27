Loyola Ramblers lose in Sweet 16 against Oregon State in NCAA March Madness tournament

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Loyola Chicago faced Oregon State Saturday in the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 matchup.
The #8 seed Ramblers lost to the #12 seeded Oregon St. Beavers 65-58.
This is the second weekend of the Big Dance after the Ramblers upset #1 seed Illinois.
You can almost say that Loyola University Chicago basketball team gets help from a higher power-- as they compete during March Madnesss -- and it all comes from Sister Jean.
The 101-year-old nun is a huge basketball fan who became a global sensation after holding prayer before Loyola games and then rooting from the stands, CNN reported.
Sister Jean has revealed what she will and won't do during games.
"I don't like to talk to anybody when the game is going on and some reporter came up the other day and wanted to interview me, I said 'not during the game,'" she said. "I'll say 'Hi Ramblers, are we ready?' And they say 'Ready, Sister Jean.' And I tell them, 'let us pray and ask God.' We would begin the prayer by saying, 'Good and gracious God, we are about to play - we will say the Oregon State Beavers. We have to watch every player, but here are the ones that you need to look at especially.' I'm not gonna say the numbers now because the Oregon State Beavers might be listening."
The 16 teams will be whittled down to the Elite 8 over the next two days.
Oregon State will now go on to play the winner of the Syracuse versus Houston game that will tip-off at 8:55 p.m. CT Saturday.
CNN contributed to this article.
