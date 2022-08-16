Golden Apple Foundation focuses on combatting teacher shortage in Illinois

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois, like many states, is facing a teacher shortage. A local organization aims to fix that.

There are currently 5,300 unfilled positions in Illinois. More than 1,000 of those openings are in Chicago Public Schools.

Kesa Thurman Stovall, with the Golden Apple Foundation, which trains and mentors aspiring teachers, especially in areas of need joined ABC7 Tuesday morning.

She spoke about two programs they offer, one aimed at those looking to make a career switch and another aimed at high schoolers.

Thurman Stovall also talked about what people should know about a career in teaching and how influential her own CPS teachers were for her.