Toddler killed by hit-and-run driver in Albany Park, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A toddler was struck by a car and killed in Albany Park Monday afternoon, Chicago police said.

Chicago police said at about 2 p.m. in the 4500-block of North Pulaski, a 15-month-old boy was being put in the back of a white Toyota Rav 4.

The child was not secured into the car and got out, walked into the street and was struck by a pickup truck, police said.

The child was taken to Lurie Children's Hospital in critical condition where he was pronounced dead, according to CPD.

The driver of the pickup truck fled the scene.

No one is currently in custody and no further information was available. An investigation is ongoing.

The Chicago Fire Department initially reported the victim was a girl.

