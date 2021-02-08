Roads closed from Kreutzer Road to Regency Parkway closed after serious crash

The crash involved a pickup truck and a car on Route 47.
"All lanes of Rt 47 are closed from Kreutzer Rd to Del Webb Blvd due to a traffic crash. Please take an alternate route," Huntley police tweeted shortly after 7 a.m.
The vehicles both appeared to have sustained serious damage after a collision.
The victims' conditions were not immediately available Monday morning.
This is a breaking news storythatwillbe updated when more information is released.