Roads closed from Kreutzer Road to Regency Parkway closed after serious crash

All lanes of Rt 47 are closed from Kreutzer Rd to Del Webb Blvd due to a traffic crash. Please take an alternate route. https://t.co/OpYj0IqEBr — Huntley Police (@HuntleyPolice) February 8, 2021

HUNTLEY, Ill. (WLS) -- All lanes were closed from Kreutzer Road to Regency Parkway due to a serious crash in Huntley Monday morning.The crash involved a pickup truck and a car on Route 47."All lanes of Rt 47 are closed from Kreutzer Rd to Del Webb Blvd due to a traffic crash. Please take an alternate route," Huntley police tweeted shortly after 7 a.m.The vehicles both appeared to have sustained serious damage after a collision.The victims' conditions were not immediately available Monday morning.