Caught on video: Freight train hits semi-truck after driver runs stop sign at tracks, officials say

Dramatic surveillance video shows a freight train and a semi truck crash on tracks in Maryland.

MARYLAND (WLS) -- A dramatic surveillance video has been serving as a reminder to pay attention at railroad crossings.

Luckily, no one was hurt when a freight train crashed into a semi-truck in Maryland.

SEE ALSO | Video shows chaotic confrontation between drag racers, police in Pilsen; 6 CPD vehicles damaged

Officials said it appears that the driver ran a stop sign at the tracks. Seconds later, the train slammed into it.

The train was also on the opposite track, possibly making it harder for the driver to see it.

RELATED | Chicago crash: Pedestrian struck, killed by sedan in Clearing crosswalk ID'd by ME