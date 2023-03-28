U of I launches master's program through College of Engineering in Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois' flagship university is trying to appeal to those who want to keep learning in Chicago.
The University of Illinois just launched a master's program in the city through its College of Engineering.
Rashid Bashir, dean of the Grainger College of Engineering, joined ABC7 Chicago to talk more about it Tuesday morning.
RELATED: UIC reaches tentative deal with faculty union to end strike
Bashir said the program is a great milestone and a way to bring more tech talent to the area.
Full-time students can finish the program in about a year to a year and a half. It will likely take about twice as long for part-time students, Bashir said.