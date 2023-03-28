Illinois' flagship university is trying to appeal to those who want to keep learning in Chicago.

U of I launches master's program through College of Engineering in Chicago

The University of Illinois just launched a master's program in the city through its College of Engineering.

Rashid Bashir, dean of the Grainger College of Engineering, joined ABC7 Chicago to talk more about it Tuesday morning.

Bashir said the program is a great milestone and a way to bring more tech talent to the area.

Full-time students can finish the program in about a year to a year and a half. It will likely take about twice as long for part-time students, Bashir said.