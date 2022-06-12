CHICAGO (WLS) -- People will be rallying in Chicago's Uptown neighborhood Sunday, calling for safe streets.
This comes after two young children were killed in separate accidents.
Traffic safety advocates have been demanding the city and state officials create a plan to make street safer.
The Walk and Roll for Safe Streets comes in the wake of the deaths of Raphael Cardenas and Lily Shambrook, who was killed last week in a bike crash in the city's Uptown neighborhood.
SEE ALSO | Chicago bike accident: Family of 3-year-old girl killed in Uptown planning lawsuits, lawyer says
Authorities said the 3-year-old was riding in a bike seat on a bicycling being operated by her mother when their bike collided with a semi, killing the child. The family's lawyer said it is unclear if the semi driver was paying attention while the family said a parked ComEd maintenance vehicle was blocking the bike lane.
The alderman for the neighborhood said even before the accident, there was talk about adding bump-outs to extend the curb to slow traffic.
"We've taken the steps to make it safer, but obviously we need to make it more safe," said Ald. James Cappleman of the 46th ward.
The city's department of transportation is reviewing the accident.
Cardenas was killed on June 3 while riding a mini-scooter in the Lincoln Square neighborhood. The driver in that accident was not cited.
The event starts at 10:15 a.m. at North Leavitt Street and West Eastwood Avenue, the location of Raphael's accident and ends at West Leland Avenue and North Winthrop Avenue, where Lily was killed.
Uptown, Lincoln Square hold Walk and Roll for Safe Streets after toddlers killed in crashes
RALLY
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News