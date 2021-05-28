dog attack

Chicago postal worker hurt in Rogers Park dog attack, CPD says

At least one Rottweiler injured U.S. Postal Service worker, officials say
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
Dog attacks Rogers Park postal worker: CPD

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A dog attacked a Rogers Park U.S. Postal Service worker Thursday morning, requiring the woman to be hospitalized.

At least one Rottweiler ran out of a home and attacked in the 6400-block of North Paulina Street about 10:25 a.m., while the letter carrier, 33, was on the home's porch, Chicago police and USPS officials said Thursday.

The woman suffered several puncture wounds to her right arm, and was taken to St. Francis Hospital, CPD said. She remained stable.

Chicago police officers tried to catch the dog, at which point it ran back into the home.

RELATED: 2 women charged in deadly Palatine dog attack, police say

Chicago Animal Care and Control responded and cited the owner for failing to restrain the dog.

The animal will undergo a mandated 10-day rabies observation, CACC said.

"Our employees take preventative measures against dog attacks, but they need help from our customers, too," a USPS spokesman said.

The Post Office asks residents:

  • When a letter carrier delivers mail or packages to your front door, place your dog in a separate room and close that door before opening the front door. Dogs have been known to burst through screen doors or plate glass windows to attack visitors.

  • Parents should remind children and other family members not to take mail directly from letter carriers in the presence of the family pet. The dog may view the letter carrier handing mail to a family member as a threatening gesture.

  • If a letter carrier feels threatened by a dog, or if a dog is loose or unleashed, the owner may be asked to pick up mail at a Post Office location or another facility until the letter carrier is assured the pet has been restrained. If the dog is roaming the neighborhood, the pet owner's neighbors also may be asked to pick up their mail at the area's Post Office location.
