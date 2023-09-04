UW-Madison student attacked near campus, critically injured: Wisconsin police

MADISON, Wis. -- A brutal attack in downtown Madison, Wisconsin sent a college student to the hospital on Sunday morning.

The attack happened on West Wilson Street near the intersection with Bedford Street.

Madison Police Department Chief Shon Barnes said around 3:20 a.m., neighbors found a young woman, who is a student at UW-Madison, severely beaten with life-threatening injuries.

The victim was rushed to the hospital and is in critical condition.

Barnes said MPD officers, detectives and a forensic unit were at the scene, gathering any video from the area and biological evidence. Police are using every resource to identify the attacker, but that's where community support comes in.

"If you live within a few blocks of the intersection of West Wilson Street and Bedford Street, and you have video, which captures the time between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m., even if you think there's nothing on it, it can be very important to detectives," said Madison Police Department Assistant Chief Paige Valenta.

Police said they believe this was a stranger assault, and they haven't arrested anyone.

Valenta said she wants the victim and her family to know police will do whatever they can to identify the person or people who attacked her.

Madison police said they're increasing patrols in the area where the attack happened, and they're encouraging people not to walk alone, particularly at night.

Anyone with information about the attack can call Madison police at 608-255-2345.