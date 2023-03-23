Bridgeview residents under precautionary boil order after water main break

BRIDGEVIEW, ill. (WLS) -- Residents in the Village of Bridgeview are under a precautionary boil order Thursday after a water main break.

A water main near 71st Street and Beloit Avenue has broken and crews are actively working to repair the break, according to village officials.

The break prompted the boil order for all water used in human consumption in the area, officials said.

Most water services throughout the village have been restored.

A series of water samples will be taken and when the results are clear, the boil order will be lifted, which can take between 24 to 48 hours, officials added.

Residents in the affected area should boil the water for at least five minutes before using it for cooking, drinking, food preparation, washing dishes or brushing teeth.

Anyone with questions or concerns is advised to contact the Village of Bridgeview Customer Service Office at 708-594-2525 or email info@villageofbridgeview.com.