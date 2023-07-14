Waukegan shooting: Alleged boyfriend charged with murder of 2 women in north suburbs

CHICAGO -- Two young women were killed in a shooting in north suburban Waukegan Wednesday night, police said.

Waukegan police said officers responded just after 5 p.m. to the 2400-block of Washington Street for a report of shots fired.

When they arrived, they found two young women shot to death in a car parking behind a building near Keller.

The Lake County Medical Examiner identified the victims as 19-year-old Serenity Childs of North Chicago and her friend, 18-year-old Briana Hall of Waukegan.

Police said based on witness statements they believe the shooting was domestic. The suspect then fled north from the scene, allegedly with another person he knew. Both were arrested by Kenosha police.

Jonathan Stinnette, 18, of Winthrop Harbor was charged with four counts of first degree murder and is being held in the Kenosha jail pending extradition back to Illinois, police said.

The 21-year-old from Waukegan who was arrested alongside Stinnette was released pending further investigation, police said.