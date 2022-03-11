hit and run

Trial set for man accused in Wisconsin Christmas parade attack that killed 6, injured more than 60

Boy, 8, ID'd as youngest Waukesha parade victim killed

WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. -- The man accused of killing six people at a 2021 parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin will head to trial in October.

The video featured is from previous report.

Darrell Brooks Jr., 39, was in court Friday. The judge expressed concerns over a potential conflict of interest, stating she had previously texted one of the victim's parents to express her condolences.

WATCH: Waukesha holiday parade suspect says he feels 'demonized'
"I just feel like I'm being monster - demonized," Brooks said, according to the Fox report.



Brooks previously pled not guilty to 77 charges against him, including homicide and reckless endangerment.

Six people were killed and more than 60 others were injured that day.

Police said Brooks drove an SUV through a crowd at a Christmas parade last November. The lead investigator in the case previously testified that Brooks zigzagged his SUV.

Brooks is expected back in court March 29.

RELATED: 'I was grabbing my children': Waukesha, Wisconsin parade survivor describes 'screams and chaos'
