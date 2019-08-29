Welcome to WEATHER: Like it or Not! Meteorologist Larry Mowry shares interesting facts and tips to help you better understand the world of weather.
4 types of winter storm tracks that bring heavy snow to Chicago
How does a lake breeze form?
What is the urban heat island effect?
Which is worse: Watch or Warning?
How do tornadoes form?
What is the difference between a funnel cloud and a tornado?
What is a severe thunderstorm?
What is the 5 second rule for weather?
Where are you safest from lightning?
What is a microburst?
What is an outflow boundary?
How does fog form?
What is freezing fog?
What is a bomb cyclone?
When is the peak hurricane season?
How does a hurricane form?
How often does a hurricane make landfall?
