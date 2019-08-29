Weather: Like It or Not

WEATHER: Like It or Not!

Welcome to WEATHER: Like it or Not! Meteorologist Larry Mowry shares interesting facts and tips to help you better understand the world of weather.

4 types of winter storm tracks that bring heavy snow to Chicago

How does a lake breeze form?

What is the urban heat island effect?

Which is worse: Watch or Warning?

How do tornadoes form?

What is the difference between a funnel cloud and a tornado?

What is a severe thunderstorm?

What is the 5 second rule for weather?

Where are you safest from lightning?

What is a microburst?
What is an outflow boundary?

How does fog form?

What is freezing fog?

What is a bomb cyclone?

When is the peak hurricane season?

How does a hurricane form?

How often does a hurricane make landfall?
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweather: like it or not
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WEATHER: LIKE IT OR NOT
4 winter storm tracks that bring heavy snow to Chicago
How does a hurricane form?
When is the peak of hurricane season?
How often does a hurricane make landfall?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago Weather: 1-3 inches of snow possible overnight
IL unemployment system experiencing unprecedented fraud: officials
IL reports 8,322 new coronavirus cases, 47 deaths
US agency ascertains Biden as winner, lets transition begin
LaSalle veterans home reports 27 deaths due to COVID-19; officials demand answers
Nursing home workers begin strike for better wages, hazard pay, PPE
Last day for IL Facebook users to file settlement claims
Show More
What is 'harm reduction' and does it work?
'People will die because of Thanksgiving gatherings': Healthcare workers, kids make plea to public
Police brutality, social injustice featured in Black Mama Sable short film
Ken Jennings to guest-host 'Jeopardy!'
Obama surprises thousands of CPS students in virtual assembly
More TOP STORIES News