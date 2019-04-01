Chicago AccuWeather: Chilly Monday morning

Weather

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Temps will be chilly Monday morning, then turn milder with some sunshine. High temp of 50.

Monday: Nice. High: 50, Low: 36

Tuesday: Breezy. High: 54, Low: 38

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and mild. High: 54, Low: 39

Thursday: Showers late. High: 46, Low: 38

Friday: Clearing. High: 52, Low: 39

Saturday Warmer. High: 63, Low: 45

Sunday: Warmest day this season. High: 69, Low: 52



Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
