Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, warm and windy Thursday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Sunny, warm and windy Thursday. Highs in the upper 70s.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.: Sunny, warm and windy. High: 78, Low: 53: Warm with strong storms possible. High: 80, Low: 62Partly cloudy, scattered storms. High: 80, Low: 56: Partly cloudy, showers early. High: 72, Low: 52: Mostly sunny, scattered storms. High: 74, Low: 50: Mostly sunny, scattered storms. High: 73, Low: 56: Cool. High: 70, Low: 50