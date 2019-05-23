Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, warm and windy Thursday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Sunny, warm and windy Thursday. Highs in the upper 70s.

7-day weather forecast.

Thursday: Sunny, warm and windy. High: 78, Low: 53

Friday: Warm with strong storms possible. High: 80, Low: 62

Saturday: Partly cloudy, scattered storms. High: 80, Low: 56

Sunday: Partly cloudy, showers early. High: 72, Low: 52

Monday: Mostly sunny, scattered storms. High: 74, Low: 50

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, scattered storms. High: 73, Low: 56

Wednesday: Cool. High: 70, Low: 50


