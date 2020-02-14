Chicago weather: Cold temperatures move in; Wind Chill Advisory in effect

A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Grundy, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall, LaSalle, Lake (Ill.), McHenry and Will counties until 10 a.m. Friday.
Wind chills will reach as low as -20, which the National Weather Service says can cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
The bitter cold comes after another round of snow, with some places getting as much as five inches of snow.
Friday will be sunny and temperatures will warm up over the weekend.