Chicago weather: Cold temperatures move in; Wind Chill Advisory in effect

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The snow has ended but temperatures have plunged with wind chills below zero Friday morning.

A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Grundy, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall, LaSalle, Lake (Ill.), McHenry and Will counties until 10 a.m. Friday.

SCHOOL CLOSINGS: Chicago Area Complete List

Wind chills will reach as low as -20, which the National Weather Service says can cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

After the weekend's winter storm swooped in the first bitter cold of 2020, take a look back at some of Chicago's most frigid temps.



The weather has led to a few schools in the area to be closed Friday. For a full list, click here.

The bitter cold comes after another round of snow, with some places getting as much as five inches of snow.

Great Lakes surfers braved the cold and high lake levels to take advantage of nearly 10-foot waves created by 30-mile-per-hour winds.



Friday will be sunny and temperatures will warm up over the weekend.
