snow

Weather on Christmas 2020: Parts of Chicago area could see snow

Here's the weather tomorrow
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Some parts of the Chicago area could have a white Christmas, but it will definitely be cold across the region Thursday and Friday.

Thursday is cold, ABC 7 Chicago meteorologist Greg Dutra said. And with such cold air coming over the lake, there will be lake effect snow Thursday evening for some.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect in Porter County from 12:09 p.m. EST Thursday through 1 p.m. EST Friday and from 10:15 a.m. EST Thursday until 4 p.m. EST Friday for La Porte and St. Joseph counties.

Get the latest AccuWeather updates here

Berrien and Cass counties in Michigan are under a Winter Storm Warning from 10:15 a.m. EST Thursday until 4 p.m. EST Friday.

Christmas will be cold, with a chance of some scattered flurries early and sub-zero wind chills, Dutra said.

Last Christmas was much warmer, with temperatures reaching into the 50s in the Chicago area.

Cook County Warming Centers Open



The Cook County Department of Emergency Management and Regional Security (EMRS) is reminding residents to take appropriate precautions to protect themselves and their families as temperatures plummet throughout the region Thursday night.

Warming centers will be opening across Cook County for residents who do not have adequate heating in their homes to ensure everyone remains safe.

EMRS urges you to keep the following tips in mind through the cold winter months:
  • Never use your oven for heat.

  • Never bring charcoal or gas grills indoors (they are a carbon monoxide hazard).


  • Make sure all portable heaters are unplugged when not in use.

  • Use electric space heaters with extreme caution - avoid placing them near curtains or other flammable materials and turn them off before going to bed.

  • Keep heat at adequate levels or leave faucets open with a slight drip to prevent pipes from freezing.

  • Keep moving. Your body generates its own heat when you engage in physical activities.


    • For a full list of warming centers, hours of operation and other information, visit the Cook County warming center website.
    Report a correction or typo
    Related topics:
    weatherchicagoloopsnow stormholidaysnowchristmaschristmas evesnowstorm
    Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
    SNOW
    Timelapse shows snow engulfing toys on deck
    How to avoid black ice
    Dashcam video shows EMS workers move out of the way of speeding truck
    'Unbelievable' snowfall blankets parts of the Northeast
    More Videos
    From CNN Newsource affiliates
    TOP STORIES
    IL reports 7,037 cases, 96 COVID-19 deaths
    Republicans block $2K stimulus checks despite Trump demand
    Woman, boy fatally struck in hit-and-run in Gage Park: police
    Jeremih shares details of fight for his life against COVID-19
    Which Chicago residents are getting COVID vaccines? Mapped by zip code
    Online store stops selling Rittenhouse merchandise to pay for defense
    Florida's falling iguanas, chilly forecast, pandemic create Christmas like no other
    Show More
    The Land of Make Believe: Holiday Edition
    Richton Park fire victims receive Christmas surprise
    LIVE NORAD Santa Tracker - See where he is now!
    Gary train derailment cleanup stretches into 2nd day
    3 shot inside trailer home in Hegewisch: police
    More TOP STORIES News