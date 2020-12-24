Weather on Christmas 2020: Parts of Chicago area could see snow

Thursday is cold, ABC 7 Chicago meteorologist Greg Dutra said. And with such cold air coming over the lake, there will be lake effect snow Thursday evening for some.
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect in Porter County from 12:09 p.m. EST Thursday through 1 p.m. EST Friday and from 10:15 a.m. EST Thursday until 4 p.m. EST Friday for La Porte and St. Joseph counties.
Berrien and Cass counties in Michigan are under a Winter Storm Warning from 10:15 a.m. EST Thursday until 4 p.m. EST Friday.
Christmas will be cold, with a chance of some scattered flurries early and sub-zero wind chills, Dutra said.
Last Christmas was much warmer, with temperatures reaching into the 50s in the Chicago area.
Cook County Warming Centers Open
The Cook County Department of Emergency Management and Regional Security (EMRS) is reminding residents to take appropriate precautions to protect themselves and their families as temperatures plummet throughout the region Thursday night.
Warming centers will be opening across Cook County for residents who do not have adequate heating in their homes to ensure everyone remains safe.
EMRS urges you to keep the following tips in mind through the cold winter months:
For a full list of warming centers, hours of operation and other information, visit the Cook County warming center website.