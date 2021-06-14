road rage

West Dundee road rage victim dies after beaten at gas station, police say

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Driver beaten in West Dundee road rage incident dies, police say

WEST DUNDEE, Ill. (WLS) -- A driver who was badly beaten in a West Dundee road rage incident last week died Sunday, according to police.

Investigators said the apparent Thursday morning dispute began on an area expressway and ended around 7:30 a.m. at a Casey's General Store gas station near Strom and Route 31, across the street from the police station in the northwest suburb.

"It appears that they had some type of dispute and I'm not sure exactly how it ended up there, if they were looking to gas up the car or if they pulled over to the side continue their motorist dispute," said West Dundee Police Chief Anthony Gorski said following the incident.

Authorities said witnesses tell them the victim was attacked by at least one person who punched and beat him with fists, then sped away shortly after pulling in to pump gas.

EMBED More News Videos

Witnesses told police the victim was attacked by at least one person who punched and beat him with fists, then sped away.



Police also said Sunday that "those responsible for this senseless loss of life have been identified."

The Kane County Major Crimes Taskforce is assisting with the investigation as police say the incident appears isolated and there is no danger to the public.

"This incident was limited to a motorist dispute between the two vehicles involved," police said.

Meanwhile, authorities are encouraging motorists to be mindful and respectful while on the road.

"I again implore everyone in the motoring public to be mindful and respectful of each other while on our roadways. This tragic death was absolutely senseless and needless. Everyone driving on our roadways needs to calm down and slow down and realize that neither time constraints nor position on the roadway, is worth anyone's life," Chief Gorski said.

The video featured is from a previous report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
west dundeebeatinggas stationroad rage
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ROAD RAGE
Arrest warrants issued in deadly West Dundee road rage incident
Father donates son's organs after deadly road rage shooting
'Truly a senseless act': Road rage shooting kills MN baseball coach
Couple charged in road-rage shooting death of boy, 6, plead not guilty
TOP STORIES
Heather Mack arrested at O'Hare, facing federal charges
Chicago police officer fatally shoots husband, also CPD: sources
LIVE: Kyle Rittenhouse trial jurors shown graphic videos
Chicago radio hosts say social media was hacked, fans' money stolen
Man missing after parking his car at 31st Street Beach
Ex-Rep. Luis Arroyo pleads guilty in bribery case
IL reports 1,746 COVID cases, 41 deaths
Show More
Biden advances sweeping new COVID mandates for private sector
Barrington native Michelle Wu elected Boston mayor
Former Chicago priest, convicted child molester released from custody
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19: ESPN
Attorney says 'sabotage' possibly to blame in fatal 'Rust' shooting
More TOP STORIES News