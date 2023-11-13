2 guns stolen during series of West Town car break-ins: Chicago police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police issued a warning about yet another series of break-ins, all of which happened on Saturday in West Town.

Police said in each incident, the thieves broke the window of an empty car parked on the street and then stole property inside.

Police also confirmed the suspects stole two guns inside two of the cars.

The break-ins happened at the following times and locations:

Lake and Aberdeen at 12:39 a.m.

Fulton and Aberdeen at 1:15 a.m.

Lake and Sangamon at 1:37 a.m.

Morgan and Fulton at 1:53 a.m.

Morgan and Fulton between 12:01 a.m. and 2:44 a.m.

Police did not immediately provide further information.

