WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

2 guns stolen during series of West Town car break-ins: Chicago police

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Monday, November 13, 2023 2:43AM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police issued a warning about yet another series of break-ins, all of which happened on Saturday in West Town.

Police said in each incident, the thieves broke the window of an empty car parked on the street and then stole property inside.

Police also confirmed the suspects stole two guns inside two of the cars.

The break-ins happened at the following times and locations:

  • Lake and Aberdeen at 12:39 a.m.
  • Fulton and Aberdeen at 1:15 a.m.
  • Lake and Sangamon at 1:37 a.m.
  • Morgan and Fulton at 1:53 a.m.
  • Morgan and Fulton between 12:01 a.m. and 2:44 a.m.

Police did not immediately provide further information.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW