When will the pandemic end? World Health Organization says it could in 2022

WASHINGTON (WLS) -- The COVID-19 pandemic has been impacting a second consecutive New Year's observation.But there was a ray of hope Friday from the World Health Organization.The WHO said the pandemic could end in 2022 if global vaccination rates continue to climb.The head of the WHO said more than 8 billion doses of vaccine have been administered globally.That reported number includes first and second doses as well as booster shots.But the WHO also added that inequality in vaccination rates in some parts of the world has been allowing the COVID-19 pandemic to drag on longer than it should.