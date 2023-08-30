Woman shot at Chicago White Sox game denies bringing gun to park; ATF joins investigation

Attorneys for a woman shot at a White Sox game said she did not bring a gun to the park.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One of the women who was shot at the Chicago White Sox game on Friday night, says she didn't bring the gun into Guaranteed Rate Field.

Her attorneys spoke out Tuesday and they said their client was sitting in the stands when she was hit by a bullet.

The attorneys, who said the woman is a season tickets holder, released a statement saying, "Our client underwent emergency medical treatment for a gunshot wound she received while attending a baseball game. She denies bringing a firearm into the stadium and further denies having anything to do with the discharge of a firearm at the stadium. We have reviewed photographic evidence and x-rays of our client's injuries with firearms and medical experts who confirm the gunshot wound our client sustained was not self-inflicted and was not the result of her accidentally discharging a firearm. We will continue investigating this matter further to pursue justice on behalf of our client who sustained serious personal injuries as a result of this shooting."

Law enforcement experts had said that the way the 42-year-old was wounded suggested a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

But a police source now tells ABC-7 the woman's clothing tested negative for gunshot residue.

White Sox sources said video from a gate screening area shows the woman did not set off the metal detectors and that instead a person in front of her with a cell phone did.

Along with that 42-year-old who was shot in the left-field bleachers, there were two other victims.

A 26-year-old was grazed in the stomach and a 31-year-old was nicked in the back. Both of those woman are CPS teachers at Graham Elementary School who were celebrating the end of the first week of classes with a group of 30 or so colleagues at the game.

The 31-year-old said she heard two popping sounds and felt a pinch in her back, and then a woman behind her screamed. When she looked down, she found a bullet.

Tuesday, Chicago police held a high-level meeting to go over all of the evidence in this evolving case.

One source said that after appearing certain just Tuesday that the bullets came from inside Guaranteed Rate Field, detectives are now reconsidering the possibility that they may have come from outside.

Also late Tuesday night, multiple sources told the I-Team that the ATF is assisting CPD with ballistics as part of the investigation into the shooting.

While police said it is likely the shooting happened inside Guaranteed Rate Field, but they are now even reconsidering the possibility the bullets may have come from outside the stadium.

CPD are still sticking with the acting superintendent's statement from Monday, in which he said they've all but ruled out the bullet coming from outside the stadium.

"We're still looking at every avenue. It's still under investigation, something from inside it could have happened that way, but we're looking at every avenue, exploring every lead and everything that we get, we're exploring that," said Interim CPD Supt. Fred Waller.

Law enforcement experts say the way the 42-year-old was wounded, in which the bullet struck her thigh and continued down into her calf, suggests a self-inflicted gunshot wound. But a police source told ABC7 the woman's clothing tested negative for gunshot residue.

The attorney, who said the woman is a season tickets holder, released a statement saying, "Our client underwent emergency medical treatment for a gunshot wound she received while attending a baseball game. She denies bringing a firearm into the stadium and further denies having anything to do with the discharge of a firearm at the stadium. We have reviewed photographic evidence and x-rays of our client's injuries with firearms and medical experts who confirm the gunshot wound our client sustained was not self-inflicted and was not the result of her accidentally discharging a firearm. We will continue investigating this matter further to pursue justice on behalf of our client who sustained serious personal injuries as a result of this shooting."

It's also worth noting that Mayor Brandon Johnson and Supt. Waller took questions for barely three minutes Monday before Johnson ushered Waller away.

Late Tuesday night, multiple sources told the I-Team that the ATF is assisting CPD with ballistics as part of the investigation into the shooting.