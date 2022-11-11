Powerball Illinois Lottery: 13 IL players win money from record-breaking $2.04B drawing

The jackpot ticket was sold at Joe's Service Center in Altadena, an unincorporated community in the foothills of Los Angeles.

A Powerball ticket matching all six numbers in the $2.04 billion drawing was sold in Los Angeles County, officials announced Tuesday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- More than a dozen lucky Illinois Lottery players after winning big money in this week's record-breaking $2.04 billion Powerball drawing.

While the biggest winner was in California, 13 others in Illinois will also get to cash in on some of the prize.

Two players matched four numbers, as well as the Powerball. On top of it, they also added the game's "Power Play" feature to win $100,000 each, according to lottery officials.

Eleven other players matched four numbers and the Powerball to win $50,000 each.

Majority of the winning tickets were sold at retailers across the greater Chicagoland area, lotto officials said.

More than 400,000 winning tickets were sold, with over $2.8 million in prizes won in Illinois for the historic drawing, officials added.

As with every winning ticket, the retailer that sold the ticket will also receive a selling bonus of 1% of the prize amount.

The winners have one year from the date of the winning draw to claim their prize.

The next Powerball drawing is Saturday night at 9:59 p.m. (CT), and the jackpot is an estimated $47 million.