DuPage County woman charged for allegedly shooting, killing twin brother: sheriff

DuPAGE COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- A 23-year-old DuPage County woman has been charged after allegedly shooting and killing her twin brother in their unincorporated Willowbrook home Monday, the DuPage County Sheriff's Office said in a news release Thursday.

Jamilah Mahan was charged with first-degree murder and aggravated domestic battery for allegedly fatally shooting Jihad Mahan at 16W630 Mockingbird Lane, the sheriff's office said.

Sheriff's office deputies responded Monday to the area for a report of a person shot. According to preliminary reports, Mahan allegedly shot her twin brother before engaging in a physical struggle with her mother, police said.

Deputies managed to separate them, and Mahan was taken into custody.

"The senseless act of domestic violence alleged in this case has a serious impact on the entire community. To Jihad's family and friends, I offer my sincere condolences and wish them strength as they mourn the loss of a family member and come to terms with another family member accused of his murder," DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin said in a statement.

Mahan appeared in court Thursday, and was denied pre-trial release. She is being held at the DuPage County Correctional facility until her next court appearance April 1.

The sheriff's office previously said there was a barricade situation in the area of Honeysuckle Lane and Route 83 Monday, and SWAT teams responded.

It was not immediately clear if the incidents were related.