'Windy City Weekend': Kicking off Hispanic Heritage Month looking at thriving Mexican candy shop

Val, Ryan catch up on the latest topics, talk local Mexican candy buisness, Chicago Bears predictions, and review new movies with Richard Roeper.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- This week on Windy City Weekend, Val and Ryan catch up on the latest topics in Host Chat!

A man refused to pay for his wife's friend's $700 dinner bill:

A newlywed husband took to Reddit because he refused to pay for his wife's friend's dinner because the bill was more than $700!

Aliens?! Mexico unveils two fossilized aliens:

Aliens have been all the talk recently, and a Mexican congressional hearing unveiled what they believe are two fossilized aliens. Is it real or just a hoax?

ANTOJITOS.SHOP: CHICAGO MEXICAN CANDY MAKER

At the age of 7, Gerardo Ruiz and his siblings crossed the US-Mexico border knowing no English and in search of a better life. Today Ruiz runs Antojitos.shop, a Mexican candy store in Chicago's Little Village neighborhood, as a tribute to his mother who brought him to the United States.

"Because she didn't give up, I don't give up on my dream," said Ruiz. "I am really proud of where I am now and really proud of my culture and heritage."

Ruiz, a DACA recipient, began making candy and posting videos on social media in 2020 after his job at a car repair shop ended. His TikTok video of a chamoy and chili powder-covered watermelon lollipop soon went viral, inspiring him to launch his business from a spare closet in his mother's botanical store.

"That video hit a million views on TikTok, and that's actually what made my store start up," said Ruiz. "I decided to put my whole income into what is now Antojitos Shop."

Spanish for "little cravings," Antojitos Shop specializes in American candies that are dipped in a tangy, fruity sauce (called chamoy) and tossed in a blended chili powder ("chilito"). Ruiz says the sweet, sour, and spicy combination is popular among Mexican immigrants.

"We Mexicans like a lot of chili powder, we like salty, we like sour; especially on candy," said Ruiz. "American candy with a twist of Mexican culture is a completely new thing that just came out."

Antojitos.shop has over 600,000 followers and counting on TikTok. Business has been a challenge with sales often coming in waves but Ruiz says he's determined to pursue his dream despite the difficulty.

"My mom was a person who came to the United States with nothing," said Ruiz. "So, that makes me push myself more and more and more."

For more information on Antojitos.shop, visit antojitos.shop online and find them on TikTok through their handle, antojitos.shop.

You can catch this story and many more as ABC 7 Chicago celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with a series of news stories, vignettes and a half-hour special, "Our Chicago: Nuestro Segundo Hogar."

BEAR-LY ACCURATE PREDICTIONS WEEK 2: BEARS VS. BUCCANEERS

It was a rough start to the season for the Chicago Bears, losing 20 to 38 against the Packers. But Ryan's prediction of a Packer's win came true!

Can the Bears make a big splash in Tampa Bay this week against the Buccaneers? Ryan takes to the seven seas to see if his prediction is on the mark.

ROEPER'S REVIEWS: SPEND OR SAVE:

"A Haunting in Venice" - SPEND

"A Haunting in Venice" is the late author, Agatha Christie's mystery movie with a star-studded cast including Kenneth Branagh, Michelle Yeoh, Tina Fey and Kelly Reilly.

"Dumb Money" - SPEND

Pete Davidson, Seth Rogan, America Ferrera and Shailene Woodley star in "Dumb Money", a fictionalized retelling of the Game Stop stock phenomenon.

"The Morning Show: Season 3" - SPEND

Jennifer Anniston and Reece Witherspoon return for season three of the Apple TV hit show, "The Morning Show.".

"Welcome to Wrexham: Season 2" - SPEND

"Welcome to Wrexham: Season 2" is the return of the docuseries about the Welsh soccer club bought by Ryan Renolds and Rob Mcelhenney.