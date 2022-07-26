'F--- him, he's a child molester': Woman shoots husband for allegedly abusing kids at her daycare

A Baltimore County, MD woman shot her husband at Mandarin Oriental Hotel for alleged sexual abuse of kids at her daycare in Owings Mills

WASHINGTON -- An arrest warrant was issued for a Baltimore County man who was shot by his wife at a Washington, D.C. hotel after she alleges he was molesting children at her daycare, authorities said.

Baltimore County officials on Tuesday issued an arrest warrant for 57-year-old James Weems Jr. after allegations surfaced that he sexually abused at least three children while working at a daycare facility located in Owings Mills, WJLA reported.

This comes after, D.C. police arrested his wife Shanteari Weems, 50, of Randallstown, Md. and charged her with assault with intent to kill after a shooting that took place at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel Thursday night.

Shanteari Weems, the Baltimore County, Maryland woman who was arrested Thursday for allegedly shooting her "child molester" husband in a Washington, D.C. hotel room appeared in a District courtroom Monday for a preliminary hearing.

Police said the domestic dispute started with a shooting in the 1300 block of Maryland Avenue Southwest, D.C. in which police said a man was shot at least once and a female suspect briefly barricaded herself inside the hotel.

Shanteari Weems told D.C. detectives that she drove from Maryland to D.C. to meet with her husband on July 20. When she arrived at the location, she told police that she repeatedly asked her husband about the accusations of child molestation in Maryland. As the trip progressed, she received multiple messages and phone calls from parents and teachers about the molestation situation, according to the documents.

Shanteari Weems operates a childcare facility located in Owings Mills and told police that she recently was told by children at her business that her husband was molesting them, according to court documents.

When police approached the room in which the shooting took place and asked Weems if someone had been shot inside, Weems responded, "f--- him, he's a child molester," court documents detail.

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a barricade situation that took place at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in Southwest D.C. July 21.

Baltimore County detectives have been investigating James Weems since earlier this month after they were notified of the abuse, a news release states. He faces multiple charges and is currently hospitalized in police custody in D.C. pending extradition.

"Baltimore County detectives continue to work closely with detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department as well as members of the Baltimore County State's Attorney's Office, the Maryland State Department of Education and the Maryland Department of Human Services, Child Protective Services. Families can contact Baltimore County detectives at 410-307-2020. Parents can also consult the following website for guidance in discussing potential abuse with their children," county officials said.

Baltimore County police also released the following statement last week:

"I can tell you that Baltimore County detectives are currently monitoring the recent developments in Washington D.C. Due to the sensitive circumstances leading up to this incident, the Baltimore County Police Department continues to support the families impacted. As this investigation moves forward, the daycare facility located in Owings Mills remains closed."

Court documents stated Shanteari Weems and James Weems, Jr. have been married for five years and live in Baltimore County together.