12th juror selected in Jason Van Dyke trial

The twelfth juror has been selected in the trial of Chicago Police Officer Jason Van Dyke Thursday. Eleven of the 12 jurors are being sworn in Thursday.Meanwhile, defense attorneys for Jason Van Dyke are poised to make a very important decision. They will choose whether they want to have a Cook County judge decide the Chicago police officer's fate as opposed to a jury of his peers. They are set to make the decision on Friday.Van Dyke is on trial for first degree murder. Dash cam video released by court order back in 2015 shows the officer firing 16 shots at 17-year-old Laquan McDonald who appeared to be walking away while carrying a knife.Thursday morning, the Fraternal Order of Police President Kevin Graham came to Van Dyke's defense. He held a news conference before court saying Van Dyke did not wake up that morning pre-meditated thinking he was going to kill anyone."I think that Mr. Van Dyke is not a bad person," Graham said. "I know for a fact that he prays every day. I think he is a good person and he is facing an almost insurmountable amount of public pressure from people who have not heard one piece of the evidence."During the jury selection process prosecutors have accused the defense of trying to remove potential minority jurors. Van Dyke's attorneys have accused prosecutors of discriminating against potential white male jurors.Also, Van Dyke's attorneys want his trial moved out of Cook County or at least have jurors from outside Cook County, because they don't think he can get a fair trial due to intense media coverage, so the judge may rule on that change of venue Thursday.