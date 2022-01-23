Quick Tip

Expert tips to navigate higher prices at gas pumps, grocery stores amid inflation in US

By and Ann Pistone
EMBED <>More Videos

2022 inflation: Expert tips to navigate higher prices at gas pumps, grocery stores

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The receipt from your next outing may result in sticker shock as inflation continues to cause rising grocery and gas prices.

Garrett Boorojian of WaveCapital Partners has expert tips for consumers to keep the cost of necessities low as inflation continues:

  • Buy in bulk: There is no need to panic and clear out shelves of toilet paper like in March of 2020, but buying in bulk when you can is cost-efficient.

  • Buy non-perishable or frozen: Purchasing food that is canned or can be frozen will stretch your dollar as well as your meals.


  • Shop around: Price points of items might vary from place to place, especially when coupons are available. Maybe get meat at one store and produce at another.


    • RELATED: US inflation in 2021 hit new highs but Biden Administration is already working to lower prices

  • When it comes to the gas pump, use apps to find deals.

  • If it's an option for you, work from home as much as you can to save on transportation costs.
    • Report a correction or typo
    Related topics:
    shoppinginflationfyi tipsquick tipgas pricesi teamu.s. & worldgrocery store
    Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
    QUICK TIP
    Fight the pandemic burnout
    Freeze out winter weather scams
    Tips to improve your finances in 2022
    Tips to avoid hassles when making holiday returns
    TOP STORIES
    5 tax changes that can boost your refund this year
    Family demands justice after 23-year-old woman found dead after date
    Chicago weather forecast includes snow into Monday | Live radar
    Fauci optimistic omicron will peak in February
    Overdose investigation leads to $6M worth of cocaine in Wisconsin
    After the omicron wave, what's next for the COVID pandemic?
    Illinois driver's license facilities to resume in-person services
    Show More
    Girl, 8, killed by stray bullet ID'd: ME
    19 shot, 4 fatally, in Chicago weekend violence
    Rescuers use sausage dangling from drone to lure runaway dog to safety
    `Dreadhead Cowboy' pleads guilty to animal cruelty charge
    Chicago Weather: Morning snow Sunday
    More TOP STORIES News