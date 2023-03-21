Chicago mayoral candidates earn more endorsements as they build diverse coalitions of support

Paul Vallas picked up the endorsement from the Chicagoland Chamber of Commerce and other influential business groups on Monday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The candidates for Chicago mayor are gearing up for the final two weeks of campaigning as they look to lock down more support and build what they hope will be a winning coalition.

Both candidates know that how well they do in turning out their supporters will be critical in determining who wins on April 4th. The broad coalitions they both speak about continue to grow as the time until the election shrinks.

Brandon Johnson's whirlwind Monday included picking up endorsements in the Polish community, getting praise for his commitment to protecting the environment.

"Paul Vallas does not have any endorsements from environmental champions or from anyone who has received high marks from the Illinois Environmental Council," said Susan Zimny, 38th Ward Democrats.

Johnson also nabbed endorsements from a number of Black elected officials, including Ald. Jason Ervin, chairman of the city council's Black caucus.

Johnson later joined a group of mostly Black retired firefighters who endorsed him. They broke ranks with the firefighters union, which previously endorsed Paul Vallas.

"We can't go for what they think is best for the Black community, because we do know that the past have not represented us well," Retired Chicago Fire Dept. Capt. Ezra McCain said.

RELATED: Chicago mayoral debate turns heated as Vallas, Johnson discuss major issues

Paul Vallas got his own counter endorsement Monday from the Latino Leadership Council, which had backed Jesus "Chuy" Garcia in the first round. Last week, Garcia announced he was endorsing Johnson.

"We're going to get our people out to vote," said David Andalcio, chair of the Latino Leadership Council. "We're going to make sure that everyone knows the reason why we need a leader like Paul Vallas to represent us in this community. Too long we've been neglected."

The endorsements came in as early voting is now underway across the city and the candidates are looking to marshal as much support as possible with the election two weeks away.

"Clearly, early voting is important, you know, we did well in the early voting obviously in the primary, but we anticipate having a very, very robust ground game in all 50 wards," Vallas said.

ALSO SEE: Chicago election results: Final counts for aldermen are in; see who is going to a runoff

Also on Monday, Vallas picked up the endorsement from the Chicagoland Chamber of Commerce and other influential business groups which are critical of Johnson's $800 million tax hike plan. Johnson called it a budget plan providing services people want.

"Good paying jobs, affordable housing, fully-funded neighborhood schools have reliable transportation, that's what's in the plan," Johnson said. "And who would have a problem with that, you know who has a problem with those kinds of plans are extreme right wing Republicans."

It will be a busy week for the candidates with three forums coming up this week alone, including one Monday night focusing on Black and Latino equity concerns.