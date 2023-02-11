Super Bowl 2023: How to protect yourself from sports betting scams

Here's how to protect yourself from sports betting scams during the 2023 Super Bowl, according to the Better Business Bureau.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Here's a quick sports betting tip.

Fans may be betting big on the upcoming Super Bowl game, but there is a warning from the Better Business Bureau about sports betting scams.

You could bet on the wrong website or app, and as soon as you try to cash out on your winnings, you can't withdraw a cent.

Scammers are making fake sites, which steal your money. And, any personal information you shared could then be in the hands of a con-artist.

Here's how to protect yourself:

Look for an established, approved service. Look for sporting websites that your area's gaming commission has approved. Research companies on the BBB website.

Ignore gambling-related pop-up ads, email spam or text messages.