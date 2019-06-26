Marlen Ochoa-Lopez death: 3 suspects in murder of pregnant Chicago woman plead not guilty

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The three people accused of killing a young pregnant woman and taking her baby appeared in court Wednesday.

The three co-defendants were under heavy guard as they each entered a plea of not guilty.

Clarissa Figueroa and her daughter Desiree are facing first degree murder charges for allegedly killing 19-year-old Marlen Ochoa-Lopez, who was 9 months pregnant.

RAW VIDEO: Missing pregnant teen's remains found near Chicago home
EMBED More News Videos

Police were seen investigating outside a home on Chicago's Southwest Side where a missing pregnant teen's remains were found.



Clarissa Figueroa's boyfriend, Piotr Bobak, is charged with covering it up but maintains his innocence.

Clarissa is accused of luring Ochoa-Lopez to her home back in May with the promise of free baby clothes and a stroller. She then allegedly strangled her and removed the baby from her womb. She pleaded not guilty.

RAW VIDEO: Missing pregnant teen's remains found near Chicago home
EMBED More News Videos

Police were seen investigating outside a home on Chicago's Southwest Side where a missing pregnant teen's remains were found.



Ochoa-Lopez's baby Yovanny suffered severe brain damage and died in the hospital two weeks ago.

WATCH: Artist adds baby Yovanny to memorial mural for Marlen Ochoa-Lopez
EMBED More News Videos

Artist Milton Coronado, who created a beautiful mural of Marlen Ochoa-Lopez, is reuniting mother and child in his memorial.



With the passing of the young boy, the Figueroas will likely face additional charges at a later date according to prosecutors.

Meanwhile, more than a dozen of Ochoa-Lopez's relatives, including her husband, were in court Wednesday.

The family said they are outraged over a motion for a gag order that a public defender filed on behalf of Desiree Figueroa to prevent tainting a future jury in this highly publicized case.

That motion for a gag order was not argued in court Wednesday morning.

All three are expected back in court for status hearing on July 25.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE
Marlen Ochoa-Lopez baby: Family gets 2nd opinion on infant's prognosis
Family, community says final goodbye to Marlen Ochoa-Lopez
Marlen Ochoa-Lopez's visitation continues Friday; Murdered woman's baby remains hospitalized

Marlen Ochoa-Lopez Death: Murdered Pilsen woman's family arrives in Chicago, visits baby in hospital
Marlen Ochoa-Lopez Death:'We can still find hope': Artist creates mural of murdered Pilsen woman
Marlen Ochoa-Lopez Death: Murdered Pilsen woman's family arrives for funeral, health department investigating Christ Medical Center
Marlen Ochoa-Lopez's family seeks answers why authorities were not alerted to Figueroa
DCFS, police not alerted to Marlen Ochoa-Lopez death suspect despite no signs of giving birth, officials say
Funeral set for murdered pregnant woman Marlen Ochoa-Lopez
Marlen Ochoa-Lopez death: 3 charged in murder of pregnant Chicago woman denied bond
Marlen Ochoa-Lopez death: 3 charged in murder of Chicago missing pregnant woman, 19, on Southwest Side
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
oak lawnchicagopilsenbabywoman killedteen killeddepartment of children and family servicesmissing teenagerpregnant woman
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Ochoa-Lopez family gets 2nd opinion on baby's prognosis
Murdered Pilsen woman's family arrives from Mexico, visits baby in hospital
A final goodbye to Marlen Ochoa-Lopez
'We can still find hope': Artist creates mural of murdered Pilsen woman
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Off-duty CPD officer shot in head in Bronzeville
Pedestrian fatally struck in hit-and-run near Buckingham Fountain, police say
LIVE RADAR: Severe storms could bring hail, gusty winds Wednesday
Airlines offering waivers, credits for flights to Dominican Republic
Man secretly drugged, raped woman for years before she realized
Beth Chapman of 'Dog the Bounty Hunter' dies at age 51
Robots could take 20M manufacturing jobs by 2030, says report
Show More
Husband of missing CT mom speaks out after court appearance
Fired man kills 2 employees and himself at Calif. Ford dealership
Eric Trump says he was spit on at Chicago cocktail lounge The Aviary
R. Kelly appears in court for status hearing in sexual assault case
Chicago Cares offers volunteer opportunities
More TOP STORIES News