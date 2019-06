Marlen Ochoa-Lopez death: 3 suspects in murder of pregnant Chicago woman plead not guilty

EMBED >More News Videos Police were seen investigating outside a home on Chicago's Southwest Side where a missing pregnant teen's remains were found.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The three people accused of killing a young pregnant woman and taking her baby appeared in court Wednesday.The three co-defendants were under heavy guard as they each entered a plea of not guilty.Clarissa Figueroa and her daughter Desiree are facing first degree murder charges for allegedly killing 19-year-old Marlen Ochoa-Lopez, who was 9 months pregnant Clarissa Figueroa's boyfriend, Piotr Bobak, is charged with covering it up but maintains his innocence.Clarissa is accused of luring Ochoa-Lopez to her home back in May with the promise of free baby clothes and a stroller. She then allegedly strangled her and removed the baby from her womb. She pleaded not guilty.Ochoa-Lopez's baby Yovanny suffered severe brain damage and died in the hospital two weeks ago.With the passing of the young boy, the Figueroas will likely face additional charges at a later date according to prosecutors.Meanwhile, more than a dozen of Ochoa-Lopez's relatives, including her husband, were in court Wednesday.The family said they are outraged over a motion for a gag order that a public defender filed on behalf of Desiree Figueroa to prevent tainting a future jury in this highly publicized case.That motion for a gag order was not argued in court Wednesday morning.All three are expected back in court for status hearing on July 25.