Marlen Ochoa-Lopez death: 3 suspects in murder of pregnant Chicago woman plead not guilty

The three co-defendants were under heavy guard as they each entered a plea of not guilty.
Clarissa Figueroa and her daughter Desiree are facing first degree murder charges for allegedly killing 19-year-old Marlen Ochoa-Lopez, who was 9 months pregnant.
Clarissa Figueroa's boyfriend, Piotr Bobak, is charged with covering it up but maintains his innocence.
Clarissa is accused of luring Ochoa-Lopez to her home back in May with the promise of free baby clothes and a stroller. She then allegedly strangled her and removed the baby from her womb. She pleaded not guilty.
Ochoa-Lopez's baby Yovanny suffered severe brain damage and died in the hospital two weeks ago.
With the passing of the young boy, the Figueroas will likely face additional charges at a later date according to prosecutors.
Meanwhile, more than a dozen of Ochoa-Lopez's relatives, including her husband, were in court Wednesday.
The family said they are outraged over a motion for a gag order that a public defender filed on behalf of Desiree Figueroa to prevent tainting a future jury in this highly publicized case.
That motion for a gag order was not argued in court Wednesday morning.
All three are expected back in court for status hearing on July 25.
