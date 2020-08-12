amtrak

Amtrak coronavirus update: Railroad passengers can view how full train will be when booking

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
WASHINGTON (WLS) -- Amtrak customers can now see how full their train will be when booking online or through the passenger railroad's mobile application.

Since bookings are limited on most trains to allow for social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic, the quantity of customers traveling is based on the reduced number of seats available. The percentage is displayed in real-time when customers search for their train.

In addition to the capacity details, Amtrak also updated its app to support personal safety, contact-free travel and promote physical distancing. With the app updates, customers can more efficiently book, change and monitor travel while on-the-go, Amtrak said in a statement.

RELATED: Metra, Amtrak salute essential workers April 16 with 'Sound the Horn' campaign

"We have studied, analyzed and made improvements to the Amtrak travel experience - from beginning to end - for the safety and health of our workforce and travelers," Amtrak President and CEO Bill Flynn said.

To reduce crowds at departure boards, Amtrak app users can receive gate and track information via push notifications at select stations. The home screen also includes gate and track information for applicable reservations.

Amtrak encourages boarding with eTickets, which conductors scan from the Amtrak app.

The updates will supplement Amtrak's enhanced cleaning protocols, contactless amenities, social distancing onboard and in stations, required face coverings and sophisticated air filtration, the company said.

Visit amtrak.com for more information.

The video in the player above is from an earlier story.
